You may have noticed I have a thing about water, light and reflections, and the abstract patterns which the mind can get completely lost within if you allow it to roam within such an image. There is a narrow bridge crossing my local river which leads to a canal a stone’s throw away. This is the view of the river looking over the side of the bridge. This is how I saw it, tiny ripples forming as the cool water stirred over smoothened pebbles and stones just under the surface. Reflections of tree branches stretching out like flailing limbs, and the canopy of foliage almost like daubs of green paint where an artist has just let themselves go free in a creative flourish. As for the blue, well that just takes you out of this world.
Click and click again on the image to expand the view, and dive right in.
May 2018, local river, Staffordshire, England. © Pete Hillman
21 thoughts on “When Is A painting Not A Painting?”
Love this Pete!
Thank you, Sandy 🙂
My pleasure.
🙂
I love water reflections. They are like Impressionist paintings and each one is unique. I’ve been known to take 50 shots of the same spot, each one different!
They are all so different, indeed. Especially with the changing light and the movement of the water.
Very nice!
Thank you, Pat 🙂
I’m catching up on WP at the Dunedin library with a reasonably large screen so I dove right in to the large-size as you suggested and its a wonderful world! Amazing variety in the shades of green and they look lovely against the lilac-blue background. The ripples add just the right amount of texture. Its like a perfectly executed impressionist painting!
Nature is such a wonderful artist, and I am pleased you enjoyed diving into this world 🙂
Nature sure is! 🙂
Lovely, Pete, it doe pull me right in!
Thank you, Ellen 🙂
Is this perhaps the Monet side of you coming through?
Nature is the true artist here, Ark 🙂
Lovely!
Thank you, Angela 🙂
wow !
Thank you, Cecile 🙂
Very painterfly, Pete! I, too, love water reflections and have managed to capture a few that remind me of abstract or impressionist art.
Thank you, gillyflower 🙂 I find they are not only beautiful and calming, but oddly stimulating, too.
