When Is A painting Not A Painting?

You may have noticed I have a thing about water, light and reflections, and the abstract patterns which the mind can get completely lost within if you allow it to roam within such an image. There is a narrow bridge crossing my local river which leads to a canal a stone’s throw away. This is the view of the river looking over the side of the bridge. This is how I saw it, tiny ripples forming as the cool water stirred over smoothened pebbles and stones just under the surface. Reflections of tree branches stretching out like flailing limbs, and the canopy of foliage almost like daubs of green paint where an artist has just let themselves go free in a creative flourish. As for the blue, well that just takes you out of this world.

Click and click again on the image to expand the view, and dive right in.

May 2018, local river, Staffordshire, England. © Pete Hillman

