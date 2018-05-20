Click once to expand view, click again to get that little bit closer
This is one of those rare occasions where I have spotted and photographed a moth out in the wilds. This is a female Muslin Moth Diaphora mendica. This species is sexually dimorphic. Compare the male below which I featured in a previous blog. The female is a little worse for wear with her faded wings and slightly torn edges.
May 2018, female found on local river bank, Staffordshire, England. © Pete Hillman. Sigma 18-300mm lens.
Advertisements
6 thoughts on “Muslin Moth – The Female of The Species”
What a great find! 🙂 Beautiful images, Pete.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It sure was! thank you, Camilla 🙂
LikeLike
They look as if they are wearing fur-lined cloaks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Keeps them warm in the winter months 😉
LikeLike
Very details pictures Pete!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you very much, Greta 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person