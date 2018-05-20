Muslin Moth – The Female of The Species

Click once to expand view, click again to get that little bit closer

This is one of those rare occasions where I have spotted and photographed a moth out in the wilds. This is a female Muslin Moth Diaphora mendica. This species is sexually dimorphic. Compare the male below which I featured in a previous blog. The female is a little worse for wear with her faded wings and slightly torn edges.

May 2018, female found on local river bank, Staffordshire, England. © Pete Hillman. Sigma 18-300mm lens.

