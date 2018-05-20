Muslin Moth – The Female of The Species

Posted on by Pete Hillman

Click once to expand view, click again to get that little bit closer

This is one of those rare occasions where I have spotted and photographed a moth out in the wilds. This is a female Muslin Moth Diaphora mendica. This species is sexually dimorphic. Compare the male below which I featured in a previous blog. The female is a little worse for wear with her faded wings and slightly torn edges.

Muslin Moth Diaphora mendica

May 2018, female found on local river bank, Staffordshire, England. © Pete Hillman. Sigma 18-300mm lens.

Advertisements

6 thoughts on “Muslin Moth – The Female of The Species

Your thoughts ...

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s