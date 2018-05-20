Cuter Than Cute Posted on 20/05/2018 by Pete Hillman Canada Goose Branta canadensis chick, May 2018, local canal, Staffordshire, England. © Pete Hillman. Sigma 18-300mm lens. Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related
10 thoughts on “Cuter Than Cute”
Our goslings have yet to put in appearance — nice to see some out & about. 🙂
There were at least three of them, which were a pleasure to see 🙂
Your title sums it up Pete!
🙂
Oh yes….adorable!
Thankyou, Indira 🙂
Cute – yes! The ducklings and goslings that appear in the lakes and rivers here also disappear quite frequently because of the large number of eagles.
That’s a shame regarding the eagles.
Bad for the ducks and geese, good for the eagles.
The cycle of life. The only way the eagles can survive to feed their own chicks.
