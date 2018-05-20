A Tiny Cup To Catch The Light Posted on 20/05/201820/05/2018 by Pete Hillman Click once to expand view, click again to get that little bit closer Meadow Buttercup Ranunculus acris, May 2018, local field, Staffordshire, England. © Pete Hillman. Sigma 18-300mm lens. Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related
13 thoughts on “A Tiny Cup To Catch The Light”
Cheerful cup and full of warmth!!
Thank you, Indira 🙂
I find yellow another colour that is hard to capture.
Oh yes, yellow can blow just like white or become kind of messy, especially in bright sunshine liek when this shot was taken. I usually under expose a notch or two to try and keep some detail.
This side view’s a little unusual for buttercup photos, and very pleasing. It brings out the “cup-ness” of the flower.
Thank you, Linda 🙂 I have to think about buttercups sometimes and what is the best way to approach them to try and capture their beauty. I liked the way the petals formes the cup and appears to capture the essence of the sun itself.
So beautiful against that background. Yours is my first sighting of the year, they haven’t appeared here yet…
Thank you, Belinda 🙂 The fields are now glowing with them here, and hopefully for you, too, soon 🙂
great photograph.., and beautiful
Thank you, Cecile 🙂
I love this style, with the clear image and the soft mellow background. Nice to see our fields golden again and enjoying some sunshine 🙂
Thank you, Jill 🙂 Yes, everywhere is certainly livening up and gathering pace especially with this warmer weather we are enjoying of late.
