Does anybody out there know how this will, if it will effect small non-profit hobby bloggers like myself and others out there who just enjoy sharing their hobby and making good friends here on WordPress? This will come into effect this 25th May, and some of you may not be aware of it yet or its consequences. It all appears pretty vague out there, and my first thoughts were that this affected business websites, not free plan like this one. There appears to be no clear line who is affected, and some small bloggers are worried about having contact forms, subscriptions via email, IP address collection and even comments boxes. It appears some may even be closing their blogs because of the uncertainty and fear they may be inadvertently breaking this new legislation.
Today is the first I have heard about this ‘General Data Protection Regulation’, which will be new European legislation on how personal data is collected and stored via our blogs. I know big business do this, with cookies etc, but have we got to be wary of this as hobby bloggers? Looking through some of the threads we may be individually responsible for how we collect and process personal data, but it appears to be not a straight forward as it may appear? Apparently we should add an EU cookie law widget too, to comply with cookie law?
I tried WordPress.com help forum here, but others appear just as confused: https://en.forums.wordpress.com/topic/gdpr/ and here https://en.forums.wordpress.com/search/gdpr/
I believe a new WordPress update is due soon which may make this clearer, but the 25th is only next week. Meanwhile here are some more bluebells from the wood … Pete
6 thoughts on “WordPress GDPR?”
No help here, I’m in the dark as much as you.
Thank you for your reply, David. It appears to only affect the EU.
First I’ve heard of it, Pete. Just googled it and it seems to be directed at business from what I can gather, but then, I am not computer savvy and haven’t got the patience to wade through all the paraphernalia.
There’s mention of fines up 20 million euros! Well good luck if they can find that from moi!
I be surprised if it affects the likes of people like us and I’m sure Word Press have … or will have the low down sooner rather than later.
Meantime …. it’s perishing cold over here!
Ark, your fine sense of humour never fails to make me laugh out loud! 🙂 I would not have thought it would affect us as you say, but hopefully we make have answers soon. Thank you for your reply, and I hope it warms up for you over there!
I dont know, I dont hold a list of people or their email addresses except those of friends. I’m agreeing to stop on people’s mailing lists who ask me to. There should be instructions posted for wordpress bloggers to use.
Thank you for your reply, Christine. Neither do I, but WordPress might do in the background somewhere, as if you have social media connections like fb, they might, too. Those instructions appear a little vague, but maybe it will become clearer as it gets closer.
