WordPress GDPR?

Does anybody out there know how this will, if it will effect small non-profit hobby bloggers like myself and others out there who just enjoy sharing their hobby and making good friends here on WordPress? This will come into effect this 25th May, and some of you may not be aware of it yet or its consequences. It all appears pretty vague out there, and my first thoughts were that this affected business websites, not free plan like this one. There appears to be no clear line who is affected, and some small bloggers are worried about having contact forms, subscriptions via email, IP address collection and even comments boxes. It appears some may even be closing their blogs because of the uncertainty and fear they may be inadvertently breaking this new legislation.

Today is the first I have heard about this ‘General Data Protection Regulation’, which will be new European legislation on how personal data is collected and stored via our blogs. I know big business do this, with cookies etc, but have we got to be wary of this as hobby bloggers? Looking through some of the threads we may be individually responsible for how we collect and process personal data, but it appears to be not a straight forward as it may appear? Apparently we should add an EU cookie law widget too, to comply with cookie law?

I tried WordPress.com help forum here, but others appear just as confused: https://en.forums.wordpress.com/topic/gdpr/ and here https://en.forums.wordpress.com/search/gdpr/

I believe a new WordPress update is due soon which may make this clearer, but the 25th is only next week. Meanwhile here are some more bluebells from the wood … Pete

