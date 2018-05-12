Out on an early morning walk through the woods this morning I made a beautiful encounter with this little Robin which was on the path before me. He flew up into a tree nearby and allowed me to take a few shots with my Sigma 105mm macro lens before flying off.
May 2018, local wood, Staffordshire, England. © Pete Hillman
25 thoughts on “Rockin’ Robin”
So gorgeous and I love the title too! Got your message thanks 🙂
Thank you, and you are welcome 🙂
Beautiful.
Thank you 🙂
Wonderful!
Thank you 🙂
Lovely images and I’m so pleased to hear he/she was open to your presence and not skittish or fearful.
(I know skittish usually refers to horses, but I think it is such a great descriptive word).
Thank you, Vicki 🙂 I love Robins for they appear to have no fear of us humans, and they tend to hang around a short while, and not always that far away like this little one did.
For good or for ill, I still know the lyrics and the tune — but now I associate them with more than one species of robin. Lovely photos.
Thank you, Linda 🙂 The bird takes all the credit.
Very sweet bird 🙂
Thank you, dear Pete 🙂
Have a happy weekend
Didi
Thank you, dear Didi 🙂 And a happy weekend to you also 🙂 Pete
Very pretty bird and nice work with a shorter lens.
Thank you, Ted 🙂 I had my 70-300mm lens, but it was in my bag and not attached to the camera, so I used what was attached and at hand 🙂
I believe I may have been there myself a few times 🙂
Sweet subject and great shots! Made your walk all the more worthwhile.
Thank you, Sandy 🙂 It was one of the highlights of my walk.
Robins look so cute, they always make me smile.
Me too! 🙂
Gorgeous images!
Thank you 🙂
So beautiful! I have rarely gotten good photos of birds. They are all just too quick for me 🙂
Thank you, Sumyanna 🙂 I find the Robins are one of the more braver and inquisitive of the birds here, and they sometimes stay quite near like this one did fortunately for me 🙂
