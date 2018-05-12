Rockin’ Robin

Posted on by Pete Hillman

Robin Erithacus rubecula

Robin Erithacus rubecula

Robin Erithacus rubecula

Robin Erithacus rubecula

Out on an early morning walk through the woods this morning I made a beautiful encounter with this little Robin which was on the path before me. He flew up into a tree nearby and allowed me to take a few shots with my Sigma 105mm macro lens before flying off.

May 2018, local wood, Staffordshire, England. © Pete Hillman

 

Advertisements

25 thoughts on “Rockin’ Robin

  4. Lovely images and I’m so pleased to hear he/she was open to your presence and not skittish or fearful.

    (I know skittish usually refers to horses, but I think it is such a great descriptive word).

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

    • Thank you, Sumyanna 🙂 I find the Robins are one of the more braver and inquisitive of the birds here, and they sometimes stay quite near like this one did fortunately for me 🙂

      Like

      Reply

Your thoughts ...

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s