Bluebells And The Birch

Bluebells

Another of my encounters on my walk through the local wood this morning. Along a narrow dirt path on the edge of the wood were carpets of bluebells. Passing one of my favourite trees, an established Silver Birch, I thought the sunlight was so beautiful through the trees as it illuminated hundreds of tiny bell-shaped blue petals.

May 2018, local wood, Staffordshire, England. © Pete Hillman

