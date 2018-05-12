Another of my encounters on my walk through the local wood this morning. Along a narrow dirt path on the edge of the wood were carpets of bluebells. Passing one of my favourite trees, an established Silver Birch, I thought the sunlight was so beautiful through the trees as it illuminated hundreds of tiny bell-shaped blue petals.
May 2018, local wood, Staffordshire, England. © Pete Hillman
2 thoughts on “Bluebells And The Birch”
To me, a far-away New Zealander, this seems so evocative of England, like England in just one photo! So beautiful!
That is so lovely of you to say, Liz, thank you 🙂
