Muslin Moth Diaphora mendica

Posted on by Pete Hillman

Muslin Moth Diaphora mendica

This is the first moth of the season for me, and I found it on the side of my moth trap around 4:00 this morning.

It is a male Muslin Moth, which is more often seen than the female which is white and almost translucent. It flies May to June, and is fairly common and widespread, found in various habitats including woodland and urban locations.

Muslin Moth Diaphora mendica

May 2018, rear garden, Staffordshire, England. © Pete Hillman

Advertisements

14 thoughts on “Muslin Moth Diaphora mendica

    • Thank you, Ted 🙂 I think this is what got me interested in moths in the first place when I was a kid, seeing something which usually only comes out at night when everybody is tucked up in their beds.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply

    • Thank you, Brian 🙂 The warm weather has even brought with it a couple of male Orange-tip butterflies into the garden, a first for me, but they only passed through so couldn’t get their photos.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply

Your thoughts ...

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s