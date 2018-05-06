Muslin Moth Diaphora mendica

This is the first moth of the season for me, and I found it on the side of my moth trap around 4:00 this morning.

It is a male Muslin Moth, which is more often seen than the female which is white and almost translucent. It flies May to June, and is fairly common and widespread, found in various habitats including woodland and urban locations.

May 2018, rear garden, Staffordshire, England. © Pete Hillman

Advertisements