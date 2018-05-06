Early Thorn

Posted on by Pete Hillman

Early Thorn Selenia dentaria

Another moth from the moth trap which eventually kept still for but a few short moments for me to shoot before it fluttered off into the wide blue yonder.

This is a male Early Thorn Selenia dentaria, and they rest with their wings folded as can be seen above. Both sexes are quite variable in colour. There are two generations in the south, beginning February to May, and then August to September.

May 2018, rear garden, Staffordshire, England. © Pete Hillman

6 thoughts on “Early Thorn

    Thank you, Camilla 🙂 These 'Thorns' tend to rest like this, but it would have been nice if I could have got a photo with the wings open, too. But grateful for what I got before it went on its way 🙂

      Like

      Reply

