Not sure what this is, but it had hitched a ride on the back of a caterpillar. It looks like some kind of white aphid, or a ‘stage’ in the life-cycle of an insect – if it is an insect, I can’t quite make the thing out. I see a few of these around the garden, and I assume they are sucking the juice out of my plants. Or is it sucking the juice out of the caterpillar?
Does anybody have any ideas?
Edit: I have since discovered that this is most likely due to ‘ecdysis’, the shedding of skin, from an aphid as it goes through its growth stages. It is mere coincidence the ecdysis ended up the right way up and in its position on the caterpillar, shadow and all.
May 2018, rear garden, Staffordshire, England. © Pete Hillman
16 thoughts on “The Curious”
Great macro Pete, white fly lavae?
Cheers, Brian 🙂 I don’t really know. I was actually photographing the caterpillar at the time which must have got this stuck to its hide off the leaf it was on. Quite a curiosity.
Certainly is Pete, amazing what you can see when you look close.
It sure is!
At first glance, I had the impression it was looking at its shadow. Then, I saw what it was up to. I don’t believe I’ve ever seen antennae like that. They look like early radio antennae, or something from that era. I recognize the shape, but can’t quite put my finger on it, and can’t find an image.
Well I thought those antennae where its front legs which it was lifting up, and that was a long proboscis probing the caterpillar, yet I see another to the side, so I am not at all sure what things are, lol! Quite an alien.
Reminds me of the exoskeleton of a praying mantis I posted a few weeks ago. I like the way it appears to be staring down at its shadow.
Thank you, David 🙂 It does appear that way.
I don’t know, but that’s a neat picture complete with his shadow!
Thank you, Ellen 🙂 I do have a thing about shadows, so if there is one there I like to make the most of it 🙂
Curious and rather eerie too with its shadow.
Thank you, Belinda 🙂 It is quite a strange one.
A tiny little alien! 🙂
I am sorry, never seen this animal before!
🙂 The mystery may be solved. It could be the shed skin of an aphid, but will need to look into that more. Thank you 🙂
Some kind of a nymph, maybe!
I think now it might be shed skin, a molt, of an aphid which is going through the various life cycle stages.
