The Curious

Not sure what this is, but it had hitched a ride on the back of a caterpillar. It looks like some kind of white aphid, or a ‘stage’ in the life-cycle of an insect – if it is an insect, I can’t quite make the thing out. I see a few of these around the garden, and I assume they are sucking the juice out of my plants. Or is it sucking the juice out of the caterpillar?

Does anybody have any ideas?

Edit: I have since discovered that this is most likely due to ‘ , the shedding of skin, from an aphid as it goes through its growth stages. It is mere coincidence the ended up the right way up and in its position on the caterpillar, shadow and all.

May 2018, rear garden, Staffordshire, England. © Pete Hillman

