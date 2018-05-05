The Curious

Posted on by Pete Hillman

Not sure what this is, but it had hitched a ride on the back of a caterpillar. It looks like some kind of white aphid, or a ‘stage’ in the life-cycle of an insect – if it is an insect, I can’t quite make the thing out. I see a few of these around the garden, and I assume they are sucking the juice out of my plants. Or is it sucking the juice out of the caterpillar?

Does anybody have any ideas?

Edit: I have since discovered that this is most likely due to ‘ecdysis’, the shedding of skin, from an aphid as it goes through its growth stages. It is mere coincidence the ecdysis ended up the right way up and in its position on the caterpillar, shadow and all.

May 2018, rear garden, Staffordshire, England. © Pete Hillman

16 thoughts on “The Curious

  2. At first glance, I had the impression it was looking at its shadow. Then, I saw what it was up to. I don’t believe I’ve ever seen antennae like that. They look like early radio antennae, or something from that era. I recognize the shape, but can’t quite put my finger on it, and can’t find an image.

    • Well I thought those antennae where its front legs which it was lifting up, and that was a long proboscis probing the caterpillar, yet I see another to the side, so I am not at all sure what things are, lol! Quite an alien.

