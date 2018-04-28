This little spider with a pretty pattern and colour was peering through my study window this morning. It is usually found on low vegetation, shrubs, and the lower branches of trees.
It often occurs in the webs of other small spiders, feeding on them or the prewrapped parcels of food found there.
It is common and widespread throughout southern and central England.
April 2018, front garden, Staffordshire, England. © Pete Hillman
16 thoughts on “Platnickina tincta”
Nice captures. He blends so well with the background it’s hard to isolate him.
Thank you, David 🙂 They are quite extraordinary creatures.
Excellent work, Regards
Thank you 🙂
You certainly have a fascinating variety of tiny spiders! Perhaps many also exist in Alaska but I am not looking closely enough…
You kind of get an eye for them after a while and see them where other don’t always.
Thanks, dear Pete 🙂
We can really learn a lot from the nature.
Have a great weekend
Didi
Thank you, dear Didi 🙂 I hope your weekend is going well. Pete
Beautiful spider!
Thank you 🙂 For such a small thing it does hold its own kind of beauty.
Handsome markings on this spider. Beautifully captured Pete!
Thank you, Belinda 🙂
Great macros of this pretty little thing – love the markings and striped legs!
Thank you, Eliza 🙂 It is quite a lovely little spider.
It´s a beautiful little spider!
Thank you, Anki 🙂 I am still amazed at how many different colours and patterns they have.
