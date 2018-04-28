Platnickina tincta

This little spider with a pretty pattern and colour was peering through my study window this morning. It is usually found on low vegetation, shrubs, and the lower branches of trees.

It often occurs in the webs of other small spiders, feeding on them or the prewrapped parcels of food found there.

It is common and widespread throughout southern and central England.

April 2018, front garden, Staffordshire, England. © Pete Hillman

