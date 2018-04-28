Platnickina tincta

Posted on by Pete Hillman

Platnickina tincta

This little spider with a pretty pattern and colour was peering through my study window this morning. It is usually found on low vegetation, shrubs, and the lower branches of trees.

Platnickina tincta

It often occurs in the webs of other small spiders, feeding on them or the prewrapped parcels of food found there.

Platnickina tincta

It is common and widespread throughout southern and central England.

Platnickina tincta

April 2018, front garden, Staffordshire, England. © Pete Hillman

