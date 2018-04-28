Philodromus albidus

Posted on by Pete Hillman

Philodromus albidus

This is one of the smallest spiders in the genus, and the first time I have seen it here. It is typically found on the lower branches of broadleaved trees, in woodland clearings and margins. It is very similar to P. rufus, but P. rufus is seen much further south than here.

April 2018, rear garden, Staffordshire, England. © Pete Hillman

