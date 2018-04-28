Double click on images to enlarge.
This is one of the smallest spiders in the genus, and the first time I have seen it here. It is typically found on the lower branches of broadleaved trees, in woodland clearings and margins. It is very similar to P. rufus, but P. rufus is seen much further south than here.
April 2018, rear garden, Staffordshire, England. © Pete Hillman
Advertisements
2 thoughts on “Philodromus albidus”
Thanks for sharing these spiders, I actually am finding them interesting. As long as you take the shots 😀. Your images are great 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
Many thanks, Ted 🙂 Ok, I will keep taking the shots 🙂 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person