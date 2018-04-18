Spider Spring

Posted on by Pete Hillman

Running Crab Spider Philodromus

Spiders are appearing around and about the garden now the weather is improving. This is about the fifth species I have seen now. It is a Running Crab Spider from a family of spiders called Philodromidae. There are 17 British species in 3 genra. This one is a Philodromus species, and would require microscopic examination for an accurate identification.

I always tend to find these lounging about the garden, either on vegetation, walls or fencing, but they are quite agile and fearsome predators of other invertebrates.

April 2018, rear garden, Staffordshire, England. © Pete Hillman

Advertisements

2 thoughts on “Spider Spring

Your thoughts ...

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s