This beautiful little plant is probably the bane of most gardeners. It goes by the guise of many common name including Hairy Bittercress, Spring Cress and Hoary Bittercress, but its Latin name is Cardamine hirsuta. It is a plant belonging to the mustard family Brassicaceae.
It flowers for most of the year and is particularly abundant, found growing on all types of bare ground, including in the cracks of walls, paving, roof tiles, in woodland and along the banks of streams. The delicate white flowers of 4 petals will only open in bright weather.
The leaves form a tight rosette of 2 to 6 pairs of rounded leaflets with a larger terminal leaf. The leaves have a peppery taste to them and smell like Cress.
The long and slender seedpods (see image above), when ripe enough will explode, jettisoning the seeds to new ground.
The plant grows no taller than 30 centimetres (12in).
Double click on images to enlarge.
Hairy Bittercress Cardamine hirsuta, April 2018, front garden verge, Staffordshire, England. © Pete Hillman
14 thoughts on “Spotlight On Hairy Bittercress”
Beautiful images of spring!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you 🙂
LikeLike
Excellent pictures, as always, Pete! Thanks for sharing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Sue 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Like so many “pests” it is rather pretty, too!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is it good for bees and pollinating insects?
LikeLike
I believe so, yes.
LikeLike
Nice shots and interesting information.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, David 🙂 I forget how much I really love my flowers, even the very small ones.
LikeLike
It’s not common in Sweden But you can find it In costal areas
LikeLike
I never seen the Spring Cress before, or maybe I have. There are so many beautiful very small flowers and it´s easy to mix them up. Great images as always.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This has been one of those small flowers which can be easily passed by. Today I decided to focus on it and was quite taken by what I had been missing all this time. Thank you, Anita 🙂
LikeLike
The seed pods were a surprise. If I’d seen only the pod, I would have guessed it was in the pea family. It certainly has an attractive flower.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is one of these flowers which is so small it tends to get overlooked unless found together in a mass. The petals are quite a delicate shade of pale
LikeLike