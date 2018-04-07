Spotlight On Hairy Bittercress

Posted on by Pete Hillman

Hairy Bittercress Cardamine hirsuta

This beautiful little plant is probably the bane of most gardeners. It goes by the guise of many common name including Hairy Bittercress, Spring Cress and Hoary Bittercress, but its Latin name is Cardamine hirsuta. It is a plant belonging to the mustard family Brassicaceae.

Hairy Bittercress Cardamine hirsuta

It flowers for most of the year and is particularly abundant, found growing on all types of bare ground, including in the cracks of walls, paving, roof tiles, in woodland and along the banks of streams. The delicate white flowers of 4 petals will only open in bright weather.

Hairy Bittercress Cardamine hirsuta leaves

The leaves form a tight rosette of 2 to 6 pairs of rounded leaflets with a larger terminal leaf. The leaves have a peppery taste to them and smell like Cress.

Hairy Bittercress Cardamine hirsuta seedpods

The long and slender seedpods (see image above), when ripe enough will explode, jettisoning the seeds to new ground.

Hairy Bittercress Cardamine hirsuta

The plant grows no taller than 30 centimetres (12in).

Hairy Bittercress Cardamine hirsuta

Double click on images to enlarge.

Hairy Bittercress Cardamine hirsuta, April 2018, front garden verge, Staffordshire, England. © Pete Hillman

