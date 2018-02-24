Nature’s Gold

This is a tiny little micro moth which frequently visits my garden during the summer months. It is called the Golden Argent (Argyresthia goedartella), and it only has a forewing length of 6mm (quarter of an inch). It can be seen flying during the day as well as at night.

They can be fairly challenging to photo for their tiny wing scales are very reflective. And of course, they need to sit still for the duration of the photo shoot.

Double click on images to enlarge.

July 2017, rear garden, Staffordshire, England. © Pete Hillman

