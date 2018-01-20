The Robin Always Braves The Rain

I spotted this little Robin when I peered out my window this morning as the rain fell from darkened skies. Because of the low light, distance and because I took the shot through the windowpane, I did not think it would turn out very well. Even when viewed on the PC I thought there was too much noise in the image, but I saw that perhaps it almost made the photograph look like a painting, and that there was something a little different about it that made me think twice before dismissing it. In the end, after a little deliberation, I decided to post it.

January 2018, front garden, Staffordshire, England.

