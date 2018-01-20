I spotted this little Robin when I peered out my window this morning as the rain fell from darkened skies. Because of the low light, distance and because I took the shot through the windowpane, I did not think it would turn out very well. Even when viewed on the PC I thought there was too much noise in the image, but I saw that perhaps it almost made the photograph look like a painting, and that there was something a little different about it that made me think twice before dismissing it. In the end, after a little deliberation, I decided to post it.
January 2018, front garden, Staffordshire, England.
10 thoughts on “The Robin Always Braves The Rain”
Lovely shot of the Robin, Pete. They’re such cheerful little birds.
If there is any noise, I can’t see it. One of the advantages of having poor eyesight, (even with glasses), is that not only can I not see ‘noise’ in my own images, but I can’t see it in anyone else’s images 🙂
Thank you, Vicki 🙂 They are adorable little birds and I always enjoy seeing them around the garden.
I love our robins, but yours are cute in a different way. This one looks a little bedraggle, or wistful. He’s no doubt hoping for sunshine, too.
There don’t appear to be any chance of sunshine this weekend. We had rain, sleet and snow most of yesterday, and this morning it is raining and sleeting, and I think the little Robin may be having a lie in bed. Who could blame him 🙂
I think it is fine, Pete. Such jaunty, little birds!
I appreciate that, Eliza, thank you 🙂 I love watching them hopping about the garden full of boundless energy.
I like the effect! Oh and dear Robin is so cute with a puffy chest!
Thank you, Diana, I am glad you like it 🙂 He is quite a little puffed up with his winter feathers 🙂
This is adorable! Like it’s from a storybook! I wonder what he’s thinking?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Robin 🙂 He’s probably thinking about grabbing some worms for breakfast then getting out of the rain 🙂
