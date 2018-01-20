All In The Light Posted on 20/01/2018 by Pete Hillman September 2016, Lavatera, rear garden, Staffordshire, England. Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related
4 thoughts on “All In The Light”
Wonderfully captured!
Thank you 🙂 I am always taken how the light changes and how it changes everything else around it.
I do enjoy seeing color this time of year. This is a nice color, too — a lovely reminder of what we’ll have in a couple of months (or so).
I can’t believe how fast January is going, and soon spring will be here 🙂
