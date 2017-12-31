Yet Another New Visitor To The Garden

Posted on by Pete Hillman

Coal Tit Periparus ater

I have seen Blue Tits, Great Tits and Long-tailed Tits visit the garden, but never one of these, a Coal Tit Periparus ater on my nut feeder.

Double click on images to enlarge.

December 2017, rear garden, Staffordshire, England.

Advertisements

20 thoughts on “Yet Another New Visitor To The Garden

  6. Pete, this looks exactly like our little black-capped chickadees. They must have had a cold night here — it was nearly -30C last night. Now at 9 AM a balmy -28C. Thankfully this cold snap is supposed to end overnight.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

  9. I’m glad to know the tits and our chickadees are related. I still haven’t quite sorted the taxonomic changes that appear to have taken place, but one of these days I will.

    I think peanut feeders are the best. I’ve had chickadees, titmice, and sparrows all feed at them nicely, so I’m not surprised the tit’s doing the same.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Your thoughts ...

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s