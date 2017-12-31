Yet Another New Visitor To The Garden Posted on 31/12/201731/12/2017 by Pete Hillman I have seen Blue Tits, Great Tits and Long-tailed Tits visit the garden, but never one of these, a Coal Tit Periparus ater on my nut feeder. Double click on images to enlarge. December 2017, rear garden, Staffordshire, England. Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related
20 thoughts on “Yet Another New Visitor To The Garden”
Amazing shot!
Thank you, Madison 🙂 It was the only reasonable shot I could get as it was very fidgety 🙂
It’s amazing! I can never get pictures of birds. They always move to quickly!
They do, but sometimes you get lucky 🙂
Beautiful bird! Great shot!
Dwight
Thank you very much, Dwight 🙂
Nice 🤗. Here they are called ‘Chickadee’ , based on their call. Many more in the northern US where I come from. A favorite with everyone.
Thank you, Ted 🙂 I thought it looked the same as your Chickadee. They are a lovely bird.
Very nice image and very attractive bird! Looks like he’s at the wrong feeder, though. Do your small birds peck at those nuts?
Thank you very much, Ellen 🙂 Yes, I see a few of the small birds peck at the nuts, but mostly they go for the seed feeders.
Preciosa Fotografía… Un Saludo y Feliz Año…
Thank you and happy 2018!
Pete, this looks exactly like our little black-capped chickadees. They must have had a cold night here — it was nearly -30C last night. Now at 9 AM a balmy -28C. Thankfully this cold snap is supposed to end overnight.
Yes, I nticed how they look very much like your chickadees on other posts. Now that is cold there! Keep warm! 🙂
Nice little bird – as you saw, I have it with me as well – svartmes in swedish 🙂
Beautiful svartmes! 🙂
Lucky you and thanks for sharing an amazing photo of a very special bird!! Svartmes in Swedish, tack Anki 🙂
Thank you, Anita 🙂 It is beautiful in Swedish 🙂
I’m glad to know the tits and our chickadees are related. I still haven’t quite sorted the taxonomic changes that appear to have taken place, but one of these days I will.
I think peanut feeders are the best. I’ve had chickadees, titmice, and sparrows all feed at them nicely, so I’m not surprised the tit’s doing the same.
I did’t realise they were related until after posting. Such a small world. Always a pleasure to have such visitors to the garden 🙂
