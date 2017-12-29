A Favourite Summer Visitor Posted on 29/12/2017 by Pete Hillman Comma Polygonia c-album, August 2017, rear garden, Staffordshire, England. Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related
11 thoughts on “A Favourite Summer Visitor”
Nice one, Senor!
Never even heard of a Comma let alone seen one.
Thank you, Ark 🙂 There is a marking on the underwing that just looks like a comma,
Beautiful! The shape looks a bit different than the ones I see here in Malta.
Thank you, Anita 🙂 They are quite something special.
Beautful butterfly … i see them here in my garden every summer 🙂
They are always a joy to see 🙂
Always a joy to see.
A pretty butterfly, Pete! 🙂
Thank you, Indira 🙂
What a delightful sight!
Thank you, Belinda 🙂
