Eye To Eye With The Red Admiral

Posted on by Pete Hillman

Red Admiral Vanessa atalanta

I forgot I had these which I took back in August of this year. We had quite a lot of Red Admirals (Vanessa atalanta) visit the garden this year, and this one landed on the asphalt roof of my shed one hot day. It was very well-behaved, and allowed me to get quite up close and personal with it. I was quite amazed what beautiful eye structure they have as well as wing colour and pattern.

Red Admiral Vanessa atalanta

Red Admiral Vanessa atalanta

Red Admiral Vanessa atalanta

I think this one was trying to hypnotise me. “Look into my eyes,” it appeared to beckon. “Look into my eyes …”

Red Admiral Vanessa atalanta

Double click on images to enlarge.

August 2017, Staffordshire, England.

Advertisements

Your thoughts ...

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s