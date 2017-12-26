Eye To Eye With The Red Admiral

I forgot I had these which I took back in August of this year. We had quite a lot of Red Admirals (Vanessa atalanta) visit the garden this year, and this one landed on the asphalt roof of my shed one hot day. It was very well-behaved, and allowed me to get quite up close and personal with it. I was quite amazed what beautiful eye structure they have as well as wing colour and pattern.

I think this one was trying to hypnotise me. “Look into my eyes,” it appeared to beckon. “Look into my eyes …”

August 2017, Staffordshire, England.

August 2017, Staffordshire, England.

