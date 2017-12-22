The Owl (No Pussy Cat or Boat) But A Stone Bird And a Blackbird Posted on 22/12/2017 by Pete Hillman Blackbird Turdus merula male December 2017, rear garden, Staffordshire, England. Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related
10 thoughts on “The Owl (No Pussy Cat or Boat) But A Stone Bird And a Blackbird”
Nice shot Pete, Happy Xmas.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Brian 🙂 Merry Christmas to you!
LikeLike
Looks a lovely spot for the ground-feeders.
LikeLiked by 1 person
When the Bugle and the heather flowers it is lovely, thank you 🙂
LikeLike
Lovely photo Pete! All the best for the holiday season!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Belinda 🙂 Happy Holidays to you, too!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lovely shot and I love those little stone statues – they are so natural looking as though they are part of the landscape on the ground.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Vicki 🙂 I have always like my stone wildlife as well as the real wildlife 🙂
LikeLike
You always could paint the peanut feeder pea-green, like the boat! the owl looks like he’s rolling his eyes — it’s a wonderful, humorous photo.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ha Ha Ha! I like it, and I guess I could! Thank you, Linda 🙂
LikeLike