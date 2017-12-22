That Grey Wagtail Again Posted on 22/12/2017 by Pete Hillman December 2017, Rear garden, Staffordshire, England. Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related
6 thoughts on “That Grey Wagtail Again”
What a beauty!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Eliza 🙂
LikeLike
What a treat to have that Wagtail calling again. They must be looking for food now that winter is across your landscape.
LikeLiked by 1 person
With the snow finding food can be quite difficult for them, and it is lovely to see different birds.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s a great shot! Lovely contrast against the fence & rose-hips.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Helen 🙂 I wish I could have got closer or had a longer lens, but a wonderful visit for sure 🙂
LikeLike