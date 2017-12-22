That Grey Wagtail Again

Thank you for visiting my blog here. I appreciate you spending the time to drop by. I have a love for the natural world and a passion for photography. I also like to learn more about the natural world around me. Thank you for any likes or comments you may have left behind. And if you decide to follow, well, thank you again!

Please feel free to visit my sister blog by clicking on the image above. Here you will find something a little different, and also something a little similar.

Copyright

Please be aware that all photographs which appear on this website have been taken by Pete Hillman and are therefore protected by copyright. These photographs maybe used for personal, educational or non-profit purposes. However, please let Pete Hillman know out of courtesy before using them, as he doesn’t want to find them suddenly appearing elsewhere on the internet, or anywhere else. For any other uses of Pete’s photographs please contact him via the Contact page.