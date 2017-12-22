Feeding Time Posted on 22/12/2017 by Pete Hillman This beautiful female Greenfinch stopped by to feed on the sunflower hearts on my feeder the other day. A Blue Tit can be seen dropping by in the background. December 2017, Rear garden, Staffordshire, England. Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related
6 thoughts on “Feeding Time”
What great feeders. Your Greenfinch looks a but like my European Goldfinch.
Yes they are very similar. The male is all green though. Thank you 🙂
Lovely! They certainly enjoy those sunflower seeds!
Thank you 🙂 They do. Great Tits, Long-tailed Tits, Robins, Dunnocks, and House Sparrows like the Sunflower seeds, too 🙂
The Greenfinch looks like its set in for a feast and not moving anytime soon! 😀
Yes they do sit there quite a while feeding 🙂
I would have commented on your last post but comments appear to be off, but ‘Merry Christmas’ to you too, Annika! 🙂
