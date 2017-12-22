Feeding Time

Posted on by Pete Hillman

Greenfinch Carduelis chloris

This beautiful female Greenfinch stopped by to feed on the sunflower hearts on my feeder the other day. A Blue Tit can be seen dropping by in the background.

December 2017, Rear garden, Staffordshire, England.

