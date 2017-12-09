I just stepped out the wardrobe, back from Narnia, where I have two visions. The top image is colour balanced via the shadows and midtones with a cutout filter added, the bottom image as I originally saw it with very little editing. Do you have a preference? Click on images for a closer look.
December 2017, The Other Side of The Wardrobe, Narnia
24 thoughts on “Two Visions of Narnia”
I prefer the second.
I think I do, too 🙂
So pretty pictures… I prefer the bottom image since this makes me think of a clear and crisp morning. The other one feels more like a cold evening.
Thank you, Susanne 🙂 A lovely way of putting it 🙂
I don’t know much about photographs..But I prefer the second as it looks more natural
Thank you, Surya 🙂
My pleasure!😊
🙂
Both beautiful. I prefer the blueish one because it shows the cold.
Thank you, Cecile 🙂
I much prefer the second, but I prefer to take my nature “natural.” It’s such a wonderful scene — I’ll say again, “Lucky you!”
Thank you, Linda 🙂 I love the snow so long as I don’t have to take the car out in it.
I prefer the second one, too. The blue one made me colder and feeling more snow on the way. The second feels like the sun might pop out.
Thank you, Ellen 🙂
I like the blue one…more moody. And, we look forward to cold looking photos here in Florida 😊.
Thank you, Judy 🙂 I bet you do, too 🙂
They both look good, but in light of ‘Narnia’, the top one definitely has a magical quality about it!
Thank you, Helen, I appreciate your thoughts 🙂
Top image for me Pete, I like the blue.
Thank you, Brian 🙂
Perfect examples of how colour affects mood and “temperature”. Have you seen “Stranger Things”, Pete? The top photo reminds me of something you’d see in The Upside Down. (P.S. What’s a cutout filter?)
I have never seen the series you mention, so I had to Google out of curiosity. Thank you for the comparison, Sally 🙂 A cutout filter is an artistic filter used in Photoshop to alter images, an added effect if you like, as the intial image appeared to me to be quite fairytale and I just wanted to elborate on it.
Ah, Photoshop! Thanks, Pete. I like the effect you got with it.
Thank you 🙂
