Yesterday we had the first snowfall here for several years here. We had around 50mm (2 inches), but it was enough to cause chaos on the roads and keep me home. Overnight came freezing temperatures and more snow showers, and just a few moments a go I took the image you see above from my study window. It is a ‘Winter Wonderland’ out there for sure, and I am like a child again with wild excitement and wonderment at this beautiful icing- topped New World beyond the pane.
Just now, December 2017, Staffordshre, England.
25 thoughts on “A View From A Window”
Beautiful! Having unusual snowfall in the southern US states too.
Thank you, Judy 🙂 Yet to venture out in it on foot yet, but hope to later on 🙂
Yes, we are in South Staffordshire, enjoying the snow too. Just been out to keep the visiting birds topped up with feed.
And we are having some more on Sunday. Make the most of it whilst it lasts 🙂
Will do! Meant to say ‘lovely shot’ by the way!
Thank you, Helen 🙂
Wow! Haven’t seen snow like this since I flew back to England on honeymoon.
And that was a while back!
Beautiful light and freezing cold! Honestly, I had to search on the map to find out where Staffordshire actually are located, in the middle of England. “Winter Wonderland” sounds really wonderful, but for me who lived so many years in Sweden, winter is too cold and far too long. But enjoy the moment and let us take part of lots of your pictures from your “New world” 😀
Thank you very much, Anita 🙂 I certainly will enjoy it!
There’s always a state of child like wonder when uncommon snowflakes fall. I feel the same when nature bestows such surprises 😌
Hoping to put on the snow boots and venture out soon 🙂
Snow turns us all into children again, especially when it is an unusual occurrence.
Put on your boots, hat and mittens and go out and play before it goes away!
I already have, thank you, Sandy 🙂 And if it snows again tomorrow like they forecast I shall again 🙂
Yes, take full advantage.
I hope you enjoy, and then it leaves quickly.
Thank you, Ted 🙂 Freezing temps tonight, and heavy snow forecast for tomorrow. Hopefully it won’t linger around after that.
I do miss the first snow fall of the year, it was part of me for decades. However, I know it never stops at just one, and in the Northern US it lingers. Now I will take my chances with the once a year hurricanes.
Enjoy!
Thank you! I am 🙂
Lucky, lucky you! Some parts of Texas just got substantial snow, too. I wasn’t so lucky, but at least I got to see it snowing, and got a few pics of it on rooftops and such. We were just enough warmer, being near the water, that it didn’t accumulate. Your photo is beautiful. I’m just a little envious!
Thank you, Linda 🙂 More on it’s way tomorrow, the weather folk say.
Glad you are enjoying this treat…maybe a few snowballs to toss?
I just need to choose someone to throw them at 🙂
Happy to hear you are happy with the snow, Pete. It will bring lots of photo opps. Now, if you’re REALLY keen on snow, we have it for months at a time on this side of the pond. 🙂
Thank you, Sally 🙂 I do love the snow, but only for short periods, thanks 🙂
