A View From A Window

Posted on by Pete Hillman

December Snow

Yesterday we had the first snowfall here for several years here. We had around 50mm (2 inches), but it was enough to cause chaos on the roads and keep me home. Overnight came freezing temperatures and more snow showers, and just a few moments a go I took the image you see above from my study window. It is a ‘Winter Wonderland’ out there for sure, and I am like a child again with wild excitement and wonderment at this beautiful icing- topped New World beyond the pane.

Just now, December 2017, Staffordshre, England.

Advertisements

25 thoughts on “A View From A Window

  4. Beautiful light and freezing cold! Honestly, I had to search on the map to find out where Staffordshire actually are located, in the middle of England. “Winter Wonderland” sounds really wonderful, but for me who lived so many years in Sweden, winter is too cold and far too long. But enjoy the moment and let us take part of lots of your pictures from your “New world” 😀

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

  9. Lucky, lucky you! Some parts of Texas just got substantial snow, too. I wasn’t so lucky, but at least I got to see it snowing, and got a few pics of it on rooftops and such. We were just enough warmer, being near the water, that it didn’t accumulate. Your photo is beautiful. I’m just a little envious!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

  11. Happy to hear you are happy with the snow, Pete. It will bring lots of photo opps. Now, if you’re REALLY keen on snow, we have it for months at a time on this side of the pond. 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Your thoughts ...

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s