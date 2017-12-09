A View From A Window

Yesterday we had the first snowfall here for several years here. We had around 50mm (2 inches), but it was enough to cause chaos on the roads and keep me home. Overnight came freezing temperatures and more snow showers, and just a few moments a go I took the image you see above from my study window. It is a ‘Winter Wonderland’ out there for sure, and I am like a child again with wild excitement and wonderment at this beautiful icing- topped New World beyond the pane.

Just now, December 2017, Staffordshre, England.

Advertisements