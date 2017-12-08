This is the male of the Missing-sector Orb Weaver Zygiella x-notata. It is smaller than the female, and less rounded. But I find the colour and pattern on the abdomen quite beautiful, for a spider.
August 2017, Staffordshire, England.
4 thoughts on “All In The Patterning”
Amazing pictures! I wish I could find some spiders myself or at least a butterfly among our flowers. It seems that spiders are attracted to you or perhaps the other way around 😉
Thank you very much, Anita 🙂 It has been quite a good year for spiders here, with some new species paying a visit. Maybe they are, lol! 🙂
Yes, lovely markings!
Thank you, Helen 🙂
