All In The Patterning

Posted on by Pete Hillman

This is the male of the Missing-sector Orb Weaver Zygiella x-notata. It is smaller than the female, and less rounded. But I find the colour and pattern on the abdomen quite beautiful, for a spider.

Missing-sector Orb Weaver Zygiella x-notata male

August 2017, Staffordshire, England.

4 thoughts on “All In The Patterning

  1. Amazing pictures! I wish I could find some spiders myself or at least a butterfly among our flowers. It seems that spiders are attracted to you or perhaps the other way around 😉

