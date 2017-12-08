Against Dark Grey Skies Posted on 08/12/201708/12/2017 by Pete Hillman Double click on images to enlarge. Runner Bean, September 2017, rear garden, Staffordshire, England. Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related
6 thoughts on “Against Dark Grey Skies”
The dark background emphasizes the beautiful flower very nicely.
Thank you, Anita 🙂 You wouldn’t think a flower would be too hard to photograph, but I had some difficulty with this one, until I decided to go at it from a different view point 🙂
Lovely!
Thank you 🙂
Beautiful image, Pete. I love the way that you captured the drops of water, especially those on the edges.
Thank you very much, Mike 🙂
