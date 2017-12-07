I came across this little Philodromus sp from the aureolus group in my small study room from where I am now typing this. I find they make their way into the house fairly often in the summer months. They can be quite variable in their colours and markings and very hard to identify without microscopic examination.
Double click on images to enlarge.
August 2017, Staffordshire, England.
Advertisements
8 thoughts on “In The Study Room”
Admiring (with one eye closed as arachnophobia still haunts…!)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Diana 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
My pleasure always…😊
LikeLiked by 1 person
🙂
LikeLike
Nice! From the different angles, it looks like it’s performing a little dance for you!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Helen 🙂 And a lovely way of seeing it 🙂
LikeLike
You have an amazing variety of spiders in your neighborhood!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Marilyn 🙂
LikeLike