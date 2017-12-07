In The Study Room

Posted on by Pete Hillman

Philodromus sp aureolus group

I came across this little Philodromus sp from the aureolus group in my small study room from where I am now typing this. I find they make their way into the house fairly often in the summer months. They can be quite variable in their colours and markings and very hard to identify without microscopic examination.

Philodromus sp aureolus group

Philodromus sp aureolus group

August 2017, Staffordshire, England.

