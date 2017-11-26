Something Strange Comes This Way

You may be forgiven for thinking you have clicked onto a site featuring some of H.R. Giger’s new alien artwork looking at the top two images which I have desaturated for effect. But what we actually have is the shed skin from a mayfly, Baetis sp. and a male.

These remaining images show the mayfly itself, which was attracted to the light of my moth trap one night. And over night, whilst I held it in captivity, it did its skin shedding thing, so you can imagine the surprise I got the next morning.

I can’t get over those eyes, which look alien in themselves.

Double click on images to enlarge.

August 2017, rear garden, Staffordshire, England.

