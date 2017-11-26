Sisyra nigra

Posted on by Pete Hillman

Sisyra nigra

Wingspan 10-12mm. This small fly which rests with its wings in a tentlike fashion and resembles a brown lacewing is actually a Spongefly from the family Sisyridae within the order of Neuroptera. Note the antennae are completely dark compared to other similar species of which there are three in Britain within the same genus Sisyra.

The larvae are entirely aquatic and feed within the tissue of freshwater sponges. This is the most common and widespread species encountered, and is seen in association with slow-moving or static water. The adults are seen May to October.

Double click on image to enlarge.

August 2017, attracted to moth trap, rear garden, Staffordshire, England.

Advertisements

4 thoughts on “Sisyra nigra

Your thoughts ...

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s