Of Finest Lace #2 Posted on 26/11/201726/11/2017 by Pete Hillman Double click on image to enlarge. Common Green Lacewing Chrysoperla carnea, August 2017, on shed, rear garden, Staffordshire, England.
6 thoughts on “Of Finest Lace #2”
Nice one! Have seen a couple of Lacewings in the garden. I may even have a photo?
Thank you, Ark 🙂 These are very much attracted to my shed light and moth trap. It would be good if you can dig that photo out.
Lovely detail again Pete.
Thank you, Belinda 🙂
My immediate question was, “I wonder if Pete’s ever seen these larvae buried under their debris disguise?’ Then, I saw the other photos at the bottom, and my question was answered. I think these are the coolest insects!
They are really quite cool insectss indeed! 🙂
