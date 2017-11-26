Of Finest Lace #2

Posted on by Pete Hillman

Common Green Lacewing Chrysoperla carnea

Common Green Lacewing Chrysoperla carnea, August 2017, on shed, rear garden, Staffordshire, England.

6 thoughts on “Of Finest Lace #2

  3. My immediate question was, “I wonder if Pete’s ever seen these larvae buried under their debris disguise?’ Then, I saw the other photos at the bottom, and my question was answered. I think these are the coolest insects!

