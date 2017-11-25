Volucella inanis

This is a large black and yellow wasp mimic similar to Volucella zonaria, and the first time I have recorded it in my garden.

The adults visit a wide range of flowers from June to September. Before 1995 this species had been confined to southern England, especially London. Over the years it has expanded its range quite dramatically up to Yorkshire.

The larvae live in the nests of social wasps where they feed on the grubs.

Double click on image to enlarge.

August 2017, rear garden, Staffordshire, England.

Advertisements