Chironomus

Posted on by Pete Hillman

Chironomus

Although these flies look superficially like mosquitos or gnats, they are not, and they are known as ‘non-biting’ midges, which is good news. There are several similar species of this genus in the family Chironomidae, and they need microscopic examination for accurate identification.

Chironomus

This one had landed on my shed one night, and was very much attracted to the light. It is a female with its hairy rather than feathery antennae, and it has a stoutish body. They can grow up to 12mm in length (around half an inch).

Chironomus

The adults can be seen at dusk near ponds, lakes and streams where they may form mating swarms which can be a nuisance, but they do not bite. The larvae known as ‘bloodworms’ live in all aquatic environments.

Chironomus

Double click on images to enlarge.

August 2017, rear garden, Staffordshire, England.

Advertisements

Your thoughts ...

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s