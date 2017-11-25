Chironomus

Although these flies look superficially like mosquitos or gnats, they are not, and they are known as ‘non-biting’ midges, which is good news. There are several similar species of this genus in the family Chironomidae, and they need microscopic examination for accurate identification.

This one had landed on my shed one night, and was very much attracted to the light. It is a female with its hairy rather than feathery antennae, and it has a stoutish body. They can grow up to 12mm in length (around half an inch).

The adults can be seen at dusk near ponds, lakes and streams where they may form mating swarms which can be a nuisance, but they do not bite. The larvae known as ‘bloodworms’ live in all aquatic environments.

August 2017, rear garden, Staffordshire, England.

