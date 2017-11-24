The colour of this small brightly coloured yellow to orange fly really caught my eye. It is about 4mm (0.16in) long, and is seen May to October. A fairly common and widespread species, it can often be seen resting on low vegetation or feeding on the nectar of flowers. The larvae feed on dead leaves.
Double click on images to enlarge.
August 2017, rear garden, Staffordshire, England.
Advertisements
6 thoughts on “Tricholauxania praeusta”
Nice job on such a small subject.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, David 🙂
LikeLike
What a beautiful colour it is.
Puts the colour of the common flies I see to shame 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Vicki 🙂 It is such a lovely colour.
LikeLike
Wow … such eyes! Beautiful!
I admire your great knowledge about everything in the nature!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you very much, Anki 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person