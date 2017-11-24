Tricholauxania praeusta

Posted on by Pete Hillman

The colour of this small brightly coloured yellow to orange fly really caught my eye. It is about 4mm (0.16in) long, and is seen May to October. A fairly common and widespread species, it can often be seen resting on low vegetation or feeding on the nectar of flowers. The larvae feed on dead leaves.

August 2017, rear garden, Staffordshire, England.

