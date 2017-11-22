Rose Leafhopper Edwardsiana rosae

You can see just how small this one is by the hairs on the leaf which are almost as thick as its legs in the above image. From a family called Cicadellidae (leafhoppers), of which there are around 105 species in Britain, it forms one of the largest families in the order of Hemiptera – the True Bugs.

It has a length of 3.5-4mm (around 0.2in). Very challenging to photograph at this scale, especially hand-held, for natural support was very limited. They are also very skittish insects, and any sudden movement can cause them to jump where you will lose sight of them. They are also very challenging to identify with 21 other genera all looking pretty much the same. However this one is readily associated with roses, hence its common name.

Note the distinctive spines running down its larger hind legs. It can be found on a wide range of plants including hawthorn, apple, oak, strawberry and of course rose, where it can do the most damage by sucking the sap from the leaves. They are most active May to September.

Double click images for a closer look.

July 2017, rear garden on or near garden roses, Staffordshire, England.

