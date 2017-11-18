Discoveries In The Rockpool #2 Posted on 18/11/2017 by Pete Hillman Double click image to delve deeper into the rockpool. What can you discover? August 2015 Meadfoot Beach, Torquay, Devon. Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related
3 thoughts on “Discoveries In The Rockpool #2”
A mini-world!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Perfectly clear water — like that old Windex commercial — “Makes glass so clean it seems to disappear.” “-) Lots of life there, Pete. Photos like these make we realize how much I miss the ocean.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I do love the less commercial side of beach holidays. Rockpools are quite my thing, for like you say, Sally, lots of life there 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person