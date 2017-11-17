A Breath of Mint Posted on 17/11/201717/11/2017 by Pete Hillman Double click to get closer. Water Mint Mentha aquatica, August 2017, garden pond, Staffordshire, England. Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related
8 thoughts on “A Breath of Mint”
Lovely, delicate plant. Great shot!
Thank you, Belinda 🙂
Very nice when seen in large-version size Pete!
Thank you very much, Liz 🙂 I do love the water mint, but it kind of has gone wild in the pond this year so I have had to cut it back a little.
wonderful contrast 👍
Thank you, Snehal 🙂
Oh how I wish this was a scratch n sniff type post 😉
LOL! The mint does smell very refreshing. Even the water smells minty.
