I Am The Grass

Posted on by Pete Hillman

Long Winged Cone-head - Conocephalus discolor female

This bush-cricket is the female Long Winged Cone-head Conocephalus discolor, and she so enjoyed playing hide-and-seek with me in the long grasses of the local meadow back in the summer. It was kind of frustrating for me after a while for every time I tried to get her better side she would swivel around the grass stalk so all I got was the shot above. I couldn’t believe how even her tiny feet and knees (although not technically called knees) closely mimicked the form and colour of the little blemishes on the blade of grass she was gripping so tightly and was hiding behind.

In the end, with some perseverance, I did manage to get her good side as she tired of the game.

Please double click for a closer look of her good side, or any side for that matter.

August 2017, Staffordshire, England.

