Mushroom World VIII Posted on 22/10/2017 by Pete Hillman October 2017, local wood, Staffordshire, England.
4 thoughts on “Mushroom World VIII”
Fungi never looked so beautiful … very nice!
Thank you, Denise 🙂
It’s gorgeous. I’ve never seen colors like that in a fungus. I must say, all that avocado and rust takes me back to the 1960s and my mother’s kitchen. It was the “in” color scheme back then, if you didn’t want to use avocado and harvest gold.
Thank you, Linda 🙂 I think the advocado is algae growth.
