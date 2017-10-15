Caperer Caddis Fly Halesus radiatus

A side benefit of my moth trap is that it also attracts a lot of other insects that are on the wing at night, especially beautifully patterned and coloured caddisflies like this one.

There are only 8 species of this genus Halesus in Europe, and only 2 in Britain. They are known as the angler’s Caperers. They can be very hard to separate without close scrutiny of the genitalia.

Halesus radiatus has a forewing length of 17-23mm, and the dark speckling between the forks in the veins help to form well-defined pale streaks compared to Halesus digitatus. Found in streams, rivers and lakes. The adult flies July to August. Common and widespread throughout.

October 2017, rear garden, Staffordshire, England.

