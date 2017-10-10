Night Of The Carpets

Posted on by Pete Hillman
Red-green Carpet Chloroclysta siterata

Red-green Carpet Chloroclysta siterata

I decided to trap on Sunday night as I had a day off on Monday, and the weather looked fine, no rain, mild, and little wind. Yet the night mainly belonged to the Geometers, namley the carpet moths.

Spruce Carpet Thera britannica

Spruce Carpet Thera britannica

Common Marbled Carpet Dysstroma truncata

Common Marbled Carpet Dysstroma truncata

October 2017, rear garden, Staffordshire, England.

