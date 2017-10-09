I was across the other side of a field when I watched this large winged bird of prey set down atop a tall tree in a hedgerow separating another field. It was a Buzzard (Buteo buteo), and I have spied many of them round and about over the years, but they are usually soaring through the skies, aloft and flashing their large pale marked underwings. I had my macro lens on, so I did a quick change to my zoom, and with lens cap off, I snapped a few shots from a distance. It is at times like this you really understand how a good zoom lens upgrade could benefit you. I approached, and kept snapping, for I knew it would spy my advance from its lofty perch as I neared. And it did, and took to the skies before I could get too close.
October 2017, local field, Staffordshire, England.
4 thoughts on “Spot The Beauty IV”
Is there a new lens in your future? We don’t have this species in Alberta but there are 3 other buteos — Swainson’s, red-tailed and ferruginous hawks. The latter is in the SE corner of the province. We occasionally see the other two here, soaring over fields and pastures. A beautiful sight. (Remember the Boy Scout motto — get that upgrade so you’re ready the next time!)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe in a few years. My present lens is a Nikon 70-300mm, which is good, but not for too far distant shots like this one was which also required a little cropping. Up to 600mm are quite expensive. It is intersing that you have different buzzards over there.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Still a great shot!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person