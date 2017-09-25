Can you perceive within those layers of billowing light, across a boisterous ocean, a far off land where gold tints the highest peaks?
We dream … and we can see what we will … or wish to see …
Dedicated to Linda who is dearly missed, but always in our hearts.
Sunrise through cloud, from rear garden, Staffordshire, England, September 2017.
6 thoughts on “An Ocean of Clouds”
Dramatic or I would say hypnotizing! In awe of the picture.. Thanks for sharing.
Thank you very much 🙂 I am pleased you liked it so 🙂
WOW! I would gladly have that on my wall. I think its so utterly wonderful that words completely fail me. Like a wonderful painting but composed by nature! I’m simply lost in wonder and feasting my eyes on those beautiful and unusual colours !!!
That is so kind of you to say so, Liz, thank you 🙂 Somethings are worth getting up early for 🙂
How would you describe this in terms of colours anyway? On my basic laptop screen I’d say Indigo and Red, with Cream and Gold highlights. How do you see it?
Maybe a Dark Indigo and Mandarin Red, and yes Cream and Gold.
