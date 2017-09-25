An Ocean of Clouds

Posted on by Pete Hillman

Can you perceive within those layers of billowing light, across a boisterous ocean, a far off land where gold tints the highest peaks?

We dream … and we can see what we will … or wish to see …

Dedicated to Linda who is dearly missed, but always in our hearts.

Sunrise through cloud, from rear garden, Staffordshire, England, September 2017.

  2. WOW! I would gladly have that on my wall. I think its so utterly wonderful that words completely fail me. Like a wonderful painting but composed by nature! I’m simply lost in wonder and feasting my eyes on those beautiful and unusual colours !!!

