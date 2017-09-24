Not quite a woodshed but a garden shed. Early this morning I heard the deep buzzing first of Britain’s largest wasp, the European Hornet (Vespa crabro), then I saw it scrambling up the shed window trying to get out.
September 2017, rear garden, Staffordshire, England.
4 thoughts on “There’s Something … In The Woodshed …”
Great shots, Pete. Like something from Dr Who!
Thank you, Ark 🙂 I loved Dr Who when I was a kid with John Pertwee. Although I was hiding behind the settee most of the time, peeking out occasionally and looking through my fingers 🙂
Lol… who wasn’t?
🙂 🙂 🙂
