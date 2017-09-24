There’s Something … In The Woodshed …

Posted on by Pete Hillman

European Hornet Vespa crabro

Not quite a woodshed but a garden shed. Early this morning I heard the deep buzzing first of Britain’s largest wasp, the European Hornet (Vespa crabro), then I saw it scrambling up the shed window trying to get out.

European Hornet Vespa crabro

European Hornet Vespa crabro

European Hornet Vespa crabro

September 2017, rear garden, Staffordshire, England.

