Spot The Beauty III Posted on 24/09/2017 by Pete Hillman Another moth, a Shuttle-shaped Dart (Agrotis puta) female, from the moth trap last night September 2017, rear garden, Staffordshire, England. Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related
6 thoughts on “Spot The Beauty III”
Great documentation, Pete!!
Thank you, Indira 🙂
An excellent example of camouflage.
Thank you, Steve 🙂 Moths are masters of disguise.
Great camo.
Kind of looks like a fur-topped cloak you’d see in Game of Thrones. 😉
Thank you, Eliza 🙂 Now I look again, it does 🙂
