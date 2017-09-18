Little Birdie Posted on 18/09/2017 by Pete Hillman Dunnock (Prunella modularis) juvenile, September 2017, rear garden, Staffordshire, England. Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related
13 thoughts on “Little Birdie”
Cute little fella. If we had them in the USA, it would be listed under the heading LBB…. Little Brown Bird.
Thank you, Annie 🙂
Gorgeous little thing, and your photos are smashing, Pete.
Thank you very much, Ark 🙂 These little birds tend to clean up all the bird food the other birds drop from the feeder.
Fabulous photo!
Thank you, Alba 🙂
So cute!
Thank you 🙂
Lovely! I really enjoy seeing the Dunnocks too, they like to hoover up the fallen seed left by the messy finches on our bird-feeder!
Thank you 🙂 That is exactly what they do under my feeder, too 🙂
Cute.
Wanting to eat the berry, I think 🙂
🙂
