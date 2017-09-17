Spot The Beastie

Posted on by Pete Hillman

Common Frog Rana temporaria

Common Frog Rana temporaria

Common Frog Rana temporaria

Common Frog (Rana temporaria), September 2017, rear garden pond, Staffordshire, England.

Advertisements

7 thoughts on “Spot The Beastie

    • Sorry about Sundance. He seemed to be there for quite sometime in the pond, and then the heavens opened up it began to rain quite heavy. When I went out after he had gone.

      Like

      Reply

  3. Once I’d seen the closeup, I found him in the first photo. What a fun little critter! Frogs are so expressive — sometimes they look like they’re smiling, and sometimes they just look bemused. I like the color and patterns on this one.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Your thoughts ...

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s