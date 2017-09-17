Spot The Beastie Posted on 17/09/2017 by Pete Hillman Common Frog (Rana temporaria), September 2017, rear garden pond, Staffordshire, England. Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related
7 thoughts on “Spot The Beastie”
I love frogs and wonder whatever happened to our pond frog Butch after Sundance was found dead on the lawn??? Love how yours has just popped up to say hello.
Sorry about Sundance. He seemed to be there for quite sometime in the pond, and then the heavens opened up it began to rain quite heavy. When I went out after he had gone.
Interesting – it’s barely visible even when you know it’s right there.
I didn’t notice it to begin with, and only then from the back view I saw it initially.
Once I’d seen the closeup, I found him in the first photo. What a fun little critter! Frogs are so expressive — sometimes they look like they’re smiling, and sometimes they just look bemused. I like the color and patterns on this one.
Frogs are fun and quite wonderful little critters. It was great to see him in the pond, hunkered down there in the water 🙂
Completely camouflaged in that first pic!
