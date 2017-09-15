Nursery Web Spider Pisaura mirabilis Posted on 15/09/2017 by Pete Hillman © Pete Hillman September 2017. Rear garden, Staffordshire, England. Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related
15 thoughts on “Nursery Web Spider Pisaura mirabilis”
So interesting how this spider keeps his front legs together. Yes, I continued to look beyond my first apprehensive glance Pete. I can do this 😉 Great shots once again!!
It does adopt quite an interesting pose. I am so pleased you looked longer, Diana 🙂 Thank you 🙂
Absolutely amazing! Camouflaging.
Thank you 🙂 They are very well adapted creatures.
Eewww…! I can’t look at spiders…lol
Good job you only had a quick peek, then 😉
A gentle name for a rather forbidding looking spider. Wonderful detail in your photographs.
Thank you, Belinda 🙂 They are named so for they create a webbed nursery to care for their young.
It looks amazingly like a starfish — quite an attractive ilttle beastie, this one!
Thank you, Linda 🙂 It has been many years since I have seen one of these in the garden, so it was quite lovely to spot this one 🙂
He would blend in so well on field maple bark, you’d never see him! Where does he tend to hang out?
He was on my garage wall. I have a few shrubs growing in a border there, and maybe it had ventured from one of those.
I thought the same as Dianna, how the pose was interesting with the front legs held together, also the spider seems to keep itself very flat against the wall.
This can be such a variable spider, but it always adapts the same pose when at rest.
☺
