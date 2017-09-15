Nursery Web Spider Pisaura mirabilis

Posted on by Pete Hillman

© Pete Hillman September 2017. Rear garden, Staffordshire, England.

15 thoughts on “Nursery Web Spider Pisaura mirabilis

  1. So interesting how this spider keeps his front legs together. Yes, I continued to look beyond my first apprehensive glance Pete. I can do this 😉 Great shots once again!!

