Come To Me Posted on 09/09/2017 by Pete Hillman A juvenile Goldenrod Spider (Misumena vatia) posing on a rose, waiting for dinner to arrive within its deadly clutches. September 2017, rear garden, Staffordshire, England.
4 thoughts on “Come To Me”
Nice shots, Pete. On of my favorite arachnids
I have seen just a couple of tiny crab spider around the garden this past month but it is still a bit early in the season for them, I think. Based on my records it’ll be a month or so before they are more prolific, and especially when the cosmos starts to flower.
I hope we get some decent rain this year as well then maybe the Rain Spiders will turn up. I saw only a couple of specimens the whole of last year, but their nemesis, the Pompilid Wasp, seemed more abundant then usual.
Thank you, Ark 🙂 It is one of my favourites, too. I hope you get to see more of your Rain Spiders, which will hopefully mean more pics! 🙂
Love the Title, Words and Photos! Fantastic Pete! Thank you!
Thank you, Liz 🙂
