Come To Me

Posted on by Pete Hillman

Goldenrod Spider Misumena vatia

Goldenrod Spider Misumena vatia

A juvenile Goldenrod Spider (Misumena vatia) posing on a rose, waiting for dinner to arrive within its deadly clutches.

September 2017, rear garden, Staffordshire, England.

4 thoughts on “Come To Me

  1. Nice shots, Pete. On of my favorite arachnids
    I have seen just a couple of tiny crab spider around the garden this past month but it is still a bit early in the season for them, I think. Based on my records it’ll be a month or so before they are more prolific, and especially when the cosmos starts to flower.

    I hope we get some decent rain this year as well then maybe the Rain Spiders will turn up. I saw only a couple of specimens the whole of last year, but their nemesis, the Pompilid Wasp, seemed more abundant then usual.

