Early this morning as I got up for work I looked out my bedroom window. What should I see on my garage roof? A beautiful young fox. I barely managed to open the blinds enough to get a reasonable few shots in, and dared not open the window, so these were taken through glass. It was quite a nervous young thing, especially when my camera shutter made a few noises, and she or he looked directly down my lens.
There must be something about my garage roof, for every once in a while I find a fox up there.
Red Fox (Vulpes vulpes) rear garden, Staffordshire, England. September 2017.
12 thoughts on “Morning Fox On The Roof”
Pete! Wow! and double wow! How lucky you happened to look when you did. (And you obviously clean your windows more often than I do mine … I notice my lack of domesticity when something neat is happening outside and my camera insists on focussing on bug smudges. Hmmm.)
Thank you, Sally 🙂 Yes, I am glad the windows were clean, for I did not want to open one just in case the noise scared it off before I could get a shot in.
What a great way to start your day!
It was indeed, Sandy! 🙂
Lucky you! Perhaps it’s a safe warm spot for a nap. 🙂
I have seen them in the past soaking the sun up from the roof top, but this morning was damp and overcast. But like you say, perhaps a safe warm spot for a nap.
what a lucky awakening 🙂 I adore foxes 🙂
Yes, very lucky indeed!
Nice shots. The window doesn’t seem to have hurt the image quality.
Thank you, David 🙂 I am just glad they were clean:)
The fox is just lovely. I absolutely love these photos!!! ❤❤❤
Thank you very much, Aspaai 🙂 I am pleased you liked them so! 🙂
