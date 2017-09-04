Morning Fox On The Roof

Posted on by Pete Hillman

Red Fox Vulpes vulpes

Early this morning as I got up for work I looked out my bedroom window. What should I see on my garage roof? A beautiful young fox. I barely managed to open the blinds enough to get a reasonable few shots in, and dared not open the window, so these were taken through glass. It was quite a nervous young thing, especially when my camera shutter made a few noises, and she or he looked directly down my lens.

Red Fox Vulpes vulpes

There must be something about my garage roof, for every once in a while I find a fox up there.

Red Fox Vulpes vulpes

Red Fox Vulpes vulpes

Red Fox (Vulpes vulpes) rear garden, Staffordshire, England. September 2017.

Advertisements

12 thoughts on “Morning Fox On The Roof

  1. Pete! Wow! and double wow! How lucky you happened to look when you did. (And you obviously clean your windows more often than I do mine … I notice my lack of domesticity when something neat is happening outside and my camera insists on focussing on bug smudges. Hmmm.)

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Your thoughts ...

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s