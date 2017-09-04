Morning Fox On The Roof

Early this morning as I got up for work I looked out my bedroom window. What should I see on my garage roof? A beautiful young fox. I barely managed to open the blinds enough to get a reasonable few shots in, and dared not open the window, so these were taken through glass. It was quite a nervous young thing, especially when my camera shutter made a few noises, and she or he looked directly down my lens.

There must be something about my garage roof, for every once in a while I find a fox up there.

Red Fox (Vulpes vulpes) rear garden, Staffordshire, England. September 2017.

